Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,002,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130,745 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,302,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,723,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance
NYSE MSGS opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 190.34 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.42.
Madison Square Garden Sports Profile
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
