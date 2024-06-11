Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $62,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1,579.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,762,000 after acquiring an additional 326,690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,534,000 after acquiring an additional 275,240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 24,445.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 158,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nordson by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 245,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $225.28 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.06.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

