Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $162,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.25 and its 200 day moving average is $221.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

