Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,009 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $130,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $408.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $231.76 and a 52 week high of $430.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

