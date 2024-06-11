Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,165,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,401,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Revvity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $131.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

