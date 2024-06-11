Northern Trust Corp Sells 51,771 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $136,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

J stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

