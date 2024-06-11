Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,904,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $143.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

