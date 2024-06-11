Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $180.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of NUE opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $178.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

