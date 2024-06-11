NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $122.02 and last traded at $121.98. 129,292,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 497,374,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.89.
NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a market cap of $299.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.