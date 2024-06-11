NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $122.02 and last traded at $121.98. 129,292,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 497,374,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.89.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,870 shares of company stock worth $230,147,038 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a market cap of $299.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.