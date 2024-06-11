NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Trimmed by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NVR were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NVR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,994,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in NVR by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,544.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,644.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,361.96. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.