NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. FMR LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $440,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $437,008,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after purchasing an additional 211,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $276.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $282.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

