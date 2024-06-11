OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.19.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.80. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

