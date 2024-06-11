OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins upgraded OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.06 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

