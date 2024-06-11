On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ON by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ON by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,225,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in ON by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,908,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $57,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONON shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

