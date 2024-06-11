ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $297,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3,478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

