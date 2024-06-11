ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.15. Approximately 282,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,839,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Get ONEOK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OKE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ONEOK by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.