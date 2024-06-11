Opera Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,292 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 148% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,734 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Opera by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 376,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,843,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opera stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Opera will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

