Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Oracle by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 168,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after buying an additional 53,999 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 143,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Oracle stock opened at $124.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $342.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

