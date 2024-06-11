Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $128.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oracle traded as low as $125.55 and last traded at $125.84. Approximately 2,822,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,979,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59. The firm has a market cap of $342.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

