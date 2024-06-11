Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report issued on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OESX opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

