Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,465,000 after purchasing an additional 217,979 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Incyte by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 304,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Incyte by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

