Ossiam Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:USB opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

