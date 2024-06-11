Ossiam Purchases 12,825 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ossiam increased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 337.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after buying an additional 66,049 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Robert Half by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RHI opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.