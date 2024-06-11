Ossiam Purchases 395 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $149.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $152.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

