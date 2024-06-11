Ossiam Sells 13,720 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE WY opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on WY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.