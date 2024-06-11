Ossiam Sells 42,786 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,786 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMP opened at $428.47 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $442.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.90 and its 200 day moving average is $403.25.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

