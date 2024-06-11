Ossiam Sells 52,658 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,658 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

