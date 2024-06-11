Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Pacific Assets’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pacific Assets Trading Up 0.4 %

LON PAC opened at GBX 374.42 ($4.77) on Tuesday. Pacific Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 338 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($4.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £452.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,460.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.72.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

