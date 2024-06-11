Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) Trading Down 0.4%

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 10,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 95,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Paltalk from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Paltalk Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.

Insider Transactions at Paltalk

In other news, major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 12,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $63,104.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,477,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paltalk

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paltalk stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Paltalk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

