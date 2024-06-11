Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

PARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -79.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

