PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,657 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned 0.13% of PAVmed worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of PAVmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

PAVM stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. PAVmed Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

