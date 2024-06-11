Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 268 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

FedEx Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $253.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.01 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

