PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.