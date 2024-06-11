PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SDHY opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

