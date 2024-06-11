PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Position Decreased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,071,000 after purchasing an additional 829,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after buying an additional 1,514,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after acquiring an additional 542,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,459,000 after acquiring an additional 524,082 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.75.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

