Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Shares Down 39.5%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 39.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Pharmacielo Stock Up 24.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Pharmacielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

Further Reading

