PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 1st

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE PAXS opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.30.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
