PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 1st

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PAXS opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

