PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.