Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PDO opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

