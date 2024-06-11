PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

