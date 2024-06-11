PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
