Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

POW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

TSE:POW opened at C$40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a current ratio of 90.10 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$40.59.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

