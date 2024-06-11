PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.35 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. Equities analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $355,468.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

