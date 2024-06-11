PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. Baird R W lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $121,131.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 187,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,813.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

