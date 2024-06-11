Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.37. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

