Principal Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

