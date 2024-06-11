Principal Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
