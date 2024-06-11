Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Proto Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Proto Labs’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $806.95 million, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 177.3% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 251,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 161,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

