Prudential PLC Acquires 4,329 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

