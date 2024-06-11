Prudential PLC Grows Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Stephens upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

