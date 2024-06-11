Prudential PLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.9 %

DG opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $140.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.